Bengals call up DT Daniels, WR Taylor from practice squad

1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have brought up defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have brought up defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both are classified as standard elevations.

Taylor has appeared in the Bengals' last seven games. He caught the tying, 2-point conversion during the third quarter of the AFC championship game against Kansas City. He has also been the primary kick and punt returner.

Daniels has not played in the past two games after he suffered a groin injury in the wild-card round win over the Las Vegas Raiders. At 32 years old and with 124 games, Daniels is the Bengals' oldest and most experienced player on the Super Bowl roster.

