Bengals claim kicker, but Bullock expected to go vs. Browns

Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped, leaving the Bengals with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Bullock fully practiced Tuesday and coach Zac Taylor said he would be the kicker heading into their intrastate rivalry game.

Bullock's calf cramped as he planted it to make the kick, which then sailed wide right. He said he'd never previously developed a cramp while kicking.