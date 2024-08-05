Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he'll play regulars in first preseason game, including QB Joe Burrow

“I'm excited for it,” Burrow said. “I'm just excited to get these reps.”

Taylor said he's not sure how many or how long his starters will play Saturday.

“The offense and the defense, I expect both sides to play, but we’ll look at what it looks like on both sides,” he said. “Because obviously, we’re down a few bodies on defense. I’ll allow for some flexibility as we get closer to the game and see what shakes out.”

The bodies Taylor was referring to included defensive end Cam Sample, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Starting defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (chest bruise) and Sam Hubbard (knee) are day to day.

It will be the first live game action for Burrow, whose 2023 season ended Nov. 10 when a torn ligament in his throwing hand required surgery.

“I’m not where I want it to be, but I would say that about a lot of parts of our team right now,” Burrow said. “But that’s training camp. We are improving every single day. We got three weeks left to accumulate reps, to learn and grow from all of those. I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

