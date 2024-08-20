Bengals DE Myles Murphy suffers an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with Colts

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts
38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy suffered an apparent knee injury during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

A first-round pick in 2023, Murphy went down with what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He walked off the field under his own power alongside trainers.

Murphy was expected to be a critical cog in Cincinnati's defensive line rotation, especially after the loss of defensive end Cam Sample for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bengals and Colts conducted the joint practice ahead of their Thursday night preseason game at Paycor Stadium.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

