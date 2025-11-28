Bengals' dominant win over Ravens sparks hope for late-season playoff push

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 46 for 261 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns. But it was the defense’s performance that helped the Bengals snap a three-game skid and win for the first time in five weeks.

Al Golden’s much-maligned defense not only allowed a season-low 14 points, but it also forced five turnovers.

The Bengals entered last in total defense (415.8 yards per game) and against the run (156 yards per game). They gave up only 346 yards, held Derrick Henry to 60 rushing yards, and kept the Ravens to 3 of 10 on third downs.

“We kept them guessing. When you have pressure in your face, it’s hard to make your throws and go through your progressions. I just felt like we kept (Lamar Jackson) on his toes,” cornerback Dax Hill said.

Special teams also picked up the slack when Evan McPherson became the third player in franchise history with at least six field goals in a game.

Burrow completed 7 of 12 for 83 yards and a touchdown when facing pressure. He was 16 of 27 for 203 yards when he had more than 2.5 seconds to throw. The sixth-year QB missed nine games because of a turf toe injury. He said he felt back to form when he connected with Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Bengals’ lead to 29-14.

The win puts the Bengals at 4-8 for the second straight season and needing to win out to have any chance of making the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Cincinnati won out last season but missed the final wild card. Their only path to the postseason might be winning the AFC North. With Thursday’s win, and if Pittsburgh loses to Buffalo on Sunday, the Bengals would be two games out. The Steelers and Ravens would both be 6-6.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore have tougher stretches to end the season — including a pair of meetings. Cincinnati is at Buffalo on Dec. 7 and hosts the Ravens the following week, but it ends the season against Miami, Arizona, and Cleveland.

If the Bengals can clear the first two hurdles, the climb becomes less daunting.

According to ESPN analytics, Cincinnati has a 5.3% chance of making the playoffs and 4.9% odds of winning the division after Thursday night's win.

“We know what it looks like, and we know what it feels like. We know what the urgency level is,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t really change how we operate in any way, shape, or form because we just keep going on a week-to-week basis and doing our best to find a win.”

What’s working

Despite missing All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals found a way to get pressure. They had their second-highest pressure rate this season, getting to Lamar Jackson on 39.5% of his dropbacks. Joseph Ossai had two sacks and a team-high six pressures. Myles Murphy tied his season high with five pressures.

What needs help

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Bengals were 1 of 6 against the Ravens. They had a turnover and a turnover on downs at the Baltimore 2. The last time they had six trips and struggled like this was Christmas Eve 2011 against the Cardinals (2 of 6). Cincinnati is 2 of 9 scoring touchdowns in the red zone in its last three games.

Stock up

WR Ja’Marr Chase returned from his one-game suspension. He had seven receptions for 110 yards. Most of Chase’s success came outside the numbers, where he had five catches for 95 yards.

Stock down

RB Samaje Perine fumbled at the Ravens’ 16 midway through the fourth quarter.

Injuries

LB Brian Asamoah II left the game with a knee injury and did not return. HB Tahj Brooks (concussion), WR Jermaine Burton (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), and WR Tee Higgins (concussion) were inactive.

Key number

3-1: Bengals record in division games this season.

What’s next

The Bengals are at Buffalo on Dec. 7. Cincinnati has won three of its last four against the Bills. That includes a 2022 AFC divisional round playoff win.

