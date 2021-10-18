Bengals get a gratifying complete game, gear up for Ravens

Cincinnati held the league's worst offense to 228 yards.

“It's always important to bounce back after a loss,” said linebacker Logan Wilson, who had his fourth interception of the season. “We came in here and we did what we needed to do, what we were supposed to do, what we planned on doing.”

WHAT'S WORKING

Burrow has got the offense clicking, distributing passes to six different receivers in the Detroit win. Rookie running back Chris Evans caught a touchdown pass and is making a bid for more playing time. Tight end C.J. Uzomah has developed into a reliable go-to option.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Burrow is still vulnerable to the pass rush. After being battered by the Packers and having his throat bruised, he was hit five times and sacked twice against the Lions. He's playing on a surgically repaired left knee, and Cincinnati is still trying to figure out how to provide him better pocket protection. That will get even tougher this Sunday in Baltimore.

STOCK UP

Chase just keeps getting better. He had four receptions for 97 yards against the Lions and his downfield block on safety Will Harris helped clear the way for the 40-yard Mixon TD after a catch in the third quarter. Chase had a 34-yard grab on third-and-long that set up Evan McPherson's field goal late in the first half.

“Ja'Marr just keeps being that spark for us,” Burrow said. “He keeps finding these opportunities.”

STOCK DOWN

The right guard position. Rookie Jackson Carman was on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and didn't practice until Friday. The Bengals started rookie Trey Hill, who was benched after two penalties in the first quarter. Carman came back in but was taken to the locker room with an illness in the third quarter, the team said, and Hill went back into the game. It's not clear who will play this week.

KEY NUMBER

5: Catches of 40 yards or more this season by Chase. That's the most in the NFL.

NEXT STEPS

Cincinnati must carry momentum into a key matchup with the Ravens (5-1), who are coming off a 34-6 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Baltimore defense that confounded Justin Herbert and bottled up the run game could cause trouble for the Bengals offensive line.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson