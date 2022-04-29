Bengals get Michigan DB Daxton Hill with 31st pick

Picking second to last as the Super Bowl runner-up, the Bengals passed up some other enticing defensive players to get someone they expect to contribute right away in their secondary.

Needing depth at cornerback, the Bengals snagged the speedy, versatile, 6-foot, 191-pound Hill, who mostly played safety but also some slot cornerback at Michigan. Coach Zac Taylor said he could fit in at safety or nickel in the Bengals defense.