BreakingNews
Man, teen arrested after gunfire reported in Dayton

Bengals hire Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator and promote Brad Kragthorpe and Jordan Kovacs

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator
news
5 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Justin Rascati on Thursday to fill the newly created position of pass game coordinator.

The Bengals also promoted Brad Kragthorpe from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach, and Jordan Kovacs was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to secondary/safeties coach. Both have been on the Bengals staff for five years.

Rascati comes to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the past two seasons as assistant offensive line coach. Before that he was on the staff of the Denver Broncos and coached seven years at the college level.

Kragthorpe moves into Dan Pitcher’s spot after Pitcher replaced Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator. Callahan left to be head coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Kovacs is taking over for Robert Livingston, who is expected to be hired as defensive coordinator at Colorado.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
2
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
3
Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield
4
Courtyard by Marriott to be ‘a new chapter’ in Hamilton
5
Ohio attorney general fights for ‘other provisions’ in 6-week abortion...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top