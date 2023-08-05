Bengals LB Logan Wilson 4-year extension worth up $37.25 million, person familiar with deal says

Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020, has averaged 112 tackles over the past two seasons. He has seven interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in three years.

The Bengals have given Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson extensions. Quarterback Joe Burrow is next. He’s due to receive what may end up being the richest contract in NFL history.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

