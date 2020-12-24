Bengals look to build on big win against struggling Texans

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Bengals 13-9 on Sept. 14, 2017 in Houston.

LAST WEEK - Bengals beat Steelers 27-17; Texans lost to Colts 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 30, Texans No. 28

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (27), PASS (26).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (20).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (32), PASS (3).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals QB Ryan Finley threw for a TD and ran for another score last week in his first start this season. ... RB Giovani Bernard gained a season-high 97 total yards last week and scored two touchdowns. ... WR Tyler Boyd has had at least 70 yards receiving in his last two road games. ... WR A.J. Green had 12 catches for 121 yards in his last game at Houston in 2014. ... WR Tee Higgins ranks third among rookies with 809 yards receiving. ... S Jessie Bates had five tackles and defended a pass last week. He has an interception in his last two games against the AFC South. ... S Vonn Bell had seven tackles and forced a fumble last week. ... CB Mackensie Alexander had his first interception of the season against Pittsburgh. ... LB Josh Bynes had a season-high nine tackles and recovered a fumble last week. ... DE Carl Lawson had a sack and forced a fumble against the Steelers. ... Texans RB David Johnson set career highs with 11 catches for 106 yards vs. Indianapolis. ... WR Brandin Cooks has had at least 50 yards receiving in his last three games. ... WR Keke Coutee has had a TD reception in two straight games. ... WR Chad Hansen had his first career touchdown catch last week. ... TE Jordan Akins had five catches for 50 yards last week. ... DE J.J. Watt had a tackle for a loss against Indy and has had seven tackles for losses in his last three home games. ... DE Charles Omenihu had a sack in Week 15. ... LB Zach Cunningham had 10 tackles last week and leads the NFL with 136 tackles. ... LB Tyrell Adams led the team with 11 tackles last week and has had 11 or more tackles in three of his last four games. ... Fantasy tip: Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 373 yards vs. Indy and has thrown nine TD passes with just one interception in the last five games combined.

