Bengals looking for more third down success on defense as they adjust without Joe Burrow

Despite a 31-27 win over Jacksonville last Sunday to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the Bengals allowed 27 points, 400 total yards and six third-down conversions on 13 attempts. The Bengals’ third down blitzes didn’t create enough pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and four of the Jaguars’ six third-down conversions went for gains of 10-plus yards.

“I think I’ve got to do a really good job of identifying our strengths and making sure that I utilize guys in the best available roles so that we can have success collectively,” Golden said. “We’ve got to do what’s best for us in identifying some of those roles, and we’ll start on that.”

First-round pick Shemar Stewart’s pass rush on third downs had been a positive, but now his status for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) is up in the air because of an ankle injury. If Stewart is out, then the Bengals will need more pass rush from players like Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has followed his All-Pro season with a very strong start to 2025, and his pressures helped create two turnovers for the Bengals last week.

While the defense is still finding its footing, forcing turnovers has been the unit’s strength for two games. Cornerback Dax Hill and safety Jordan Battle each picked off Lawrence last week.

“Our defense has created a feeling that a turnover can come at any moment,” coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s just what they’ve established at this point … There’s a real feeling that these turnovers are going to come in bunches for us because our guys train it. They found a way to find the ball and we just have to keep it up.”

Battle and Hill have been two bright spots for a Bengals’ defense that’s counting on young players. The Bengals returned their entire defensive backfield from last season, and that group ranked 29th in passing touchdowns allowed last season.

With forcing turnovers becoming a significant part of the identity of the Bengals’ defense, the defensive backs will have to continue to develop quickly in that area as the Bengals look for a spark following Burrow’s injury.

“We just have to keep elevating,” Battle said. “Keep stacking every week, keep believing in each other, keep going out there and playing Bengals defense, keep hunting the ball.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl