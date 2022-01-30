Bengals lose Uzomah in first quarter of AFC title game

Uzomah was open over the middle on a first-down throw near midfield when the ball ricocheted off his hands. At the same time, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens wrapped up Uzomah and twisted Uzomah to the ground, and his left knee ended up getting caught beneath him at a grotesque angle.

Uzomah quickly got to his feet but didn't put any weight on his left foot as he bounced over to the sideline. He eventually was loaded onto a cart and, with a white towel draped over his face, taken up the tunnel to the locker room.