X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bengals may look to upgrade secondary, O-line in free agency

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Bengals retooled their offensive line with three free agents last year, but ran into depth problems in the playoffs because of injuries

CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Tre Flowers, RB Samaje Perine, QB Brandon Allen, TE Drew Sample, LS Clark Harris, G Max Scharping, S Michael Thomas, WR Trent Taylor, LB Germaine Pratt, CB Chris Lammons, RB Trayveon Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

NEEDS: The Bengals retooled their offensive line with three free agents last year, but ran into depth problems in the playoffs because of injuries. So they may look to add some help there. Bates, Bell and Apple are starters in the secondary, so Cincinnati could be scrambling to fill holes if those players decide to sign elsewhere. The possible departure of Pratt also could have the Bengals looking at linebackers, although they re-signed restricted free agent Joe Bachie. The cost of any free-agent decisions will have to be weighed against a pending contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow. The team hopes to get that done this summer.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $35.5 million. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
IKEA West Chester celebrates 15th anniversary, offers promotions
2
Erin Brockovich in Middletown addresses East Palestine train...
3
PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people...
4
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near...
5
WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of trooper’s cruiser in Springfield
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top