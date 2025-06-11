Bengals offensive coordinator seeing QB Joe Burrow reach the next level

The highlight of Wednesday’s practice was a deep shot down the field over the middle to wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who snared the catch between three defenders.

Throughout this spring’s workouts, organized team activities and minicamp, Burrow has been making aggressive throws into tight coverage.

At this point last year, he was still rehabbing a major wrist injury that required surgery. Burrow said that last year, he “wasn’t quite back” throwing the ball at the level he expected. He still had 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

“I went out and played as good as I have,” Burrow said. “I’m looking to take that next step. I’m happy with the progress that I’ve been making the last couple of weeks and getting better… I understand how to play the game more efficiently and more productively. Understanding what defenses are going to do to us and have all of the answers in your back pocket to try to combat that. I feel like I’m as prepared as ever. Anything anybody throws at me, I’ll have an answer for it. I’m excited to show that again.”

In previous years during OTAs and minicamps, Burrow was focused on helping new players in the offense figure out their roles. Last year, he spent a lot of time with Iosivas as he stepped into the starting lineup and with new tight end Mike Gesicki.

This year, the Bengals bring back all of the core pieces from 2024.

“We’re in a spot we haven’t been before,” Burrow said. “Guys coming off of the season healthy. Getting all of our guys back. It’s been weird this offseason not having to take care of a new guy we’re counting on and try to teach him what I’m looking at and want out of each play.”

Burrow was also happy not to be worrying about the future of his top two playmakers after Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed lucrative extensions in the offseason. Both receivers weren’t at the offseason workouts last year, but have been there throughout this year’s practices.

“Last year, they’re out there working on their own, not being here. But when you have those two guys, guys that bring energy, guys that make incredible plays day in and day out, and they’re going to grind just as hard as everybody else. That permeates throughout the team,” Burrow said.

Running back Chase Brown, Chase, Higgins, Iosivas and Gesicki all return to the same roles that they were in last year. Pitcher said that Burrow can really benefit from having so much continuity around him.

“One of the first things we talked about as a unit when we got together this spring is there are very few offenses in the league that have the experience and the time and the reps together that we have,” Pitcher said.

“Don’t apologize for that. Take advantage of that. Build on the foundation that currently exists. I think we’ve done that this spring. It makes you feel good, but you have to use it. If someone’s giving you a head start in the race, don’t go back and start with everybody else. Take the damn head start and use it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

