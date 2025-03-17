Bengals sign linebacker Oren Burks to 2-year contract

Burks was drafted in the third round by Green Bay in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Packers. He went to San Francisco for two years before heading to Philadelphia. He has played in 108 regular-season games, including 17 starts, with 161 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said recently at the scouting combine that addressing depth at linebacker was one of the key areas they wanted to address in free agency.

Cincinnati will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2025 season in Al Golden.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl