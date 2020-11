Bengals start fast, find combination to close out Titans

Cincinnati's reversal of fortune came on a day that began with five offensive starters on the inactive list and despite A.J. Green again struggling to become a major contributor.

Somehow, though, Burrow found a winning combination.

Cincinnati jumped to a 10-0 lead, courtesy of Randy Bullock's 33-yard field goal and Perine's 1-yard TD run, then answered each challenge from the Titans.

After Derrick Henry scored on a 3-yard run to make it 10-7, Bernard scored on a 12-yard run in the final minute of the half to give Cincinnati a 17-7 lead.

Burrow's first TD pass, a 9-yarder to Tyler Boyd, extended the margin to 24-7 with 13:55 left.

Ryan Tannehill then hooked up with A.J. Brown on a 9-yard touchdown pass, but Burrow threw a 6-yard TD pass to Bernard with 7:30 left.

And Tannehill couldn't rally the Titans. Tannehill was 18 of 30 with 233 yards two TDs and one interception. Henry had 18 carries for 112 yards.

LINE DANCE

Burrow wound up playing behind an offensive line that was almost completely revamped this week.

Right tackle Bobby Hart (knee), center Trey Hopkins (concussion protocol) and left tackle Jonah Williams (neck) had been ruled out by coach Zac Taylor on Friday. On Sunday, left guard Michael Jordan also appeared on the inactive list with an undisclosed illness.

So the Bengals plugged in rookie Hakeem Adeniji at left tackle for his first NFL start and promoted Shaq Calhoun from the practice squad. Calhoun replaced Jordan. The two veterans, center Billy Price and Fred Johnson at right tackle, also made starts. And that left Cincinnati with two backups — Keaton Sutherland and Quinton Spain, who joined the team Friday. Spain replaced Calhoun during the game and the line kept Burrow from being sacked.

STAT PACK

Titans: A.J. Brown had a touchdown reception in his fourth straight game. ... The Titans started Sunday with a league-high plus-9 in turnovers margin but had no takeaways against the Bengals. ... It's the first time Tennessee has lost when Henry topped the 100-yard mark.

Bengals: Burrow was 26 of 37 with no interceptions. ... Bernard had 15 carries for 62 yards. Perine ran 10 times for 32 yards. ... Tee Higgins had six catches for 78 yards, Boyd had six catches for 67 yards and Auden Tate had seven receptions for 65 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Titans: Receiver Adam Humphries was carted off the field in the final minute of the first half after taking a scary hit to the head. He was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return. Punter Brett Kern appeared to be hurt on the final extra point attempt when a bad snap forced him to throw a pass.

Bengals: Cincinnati lost cornerback Darius Phillips with a left groin injury on Henry's 3-yard TD run in the first half.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Bengals: Will try to regroup and get healthy during a much-needed bye week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Tennessee Titans' Adam Humphries (10) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Mackensie Alexander (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Humphries was injured on the play and carted off the field. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) and Chris Jackson (35) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Christian Covington (99) and Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati Bengals' Samaje Perine (34) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Tennessee Titans' Corey Davis (84) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals' William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the tackle of Tennessee Titans' Jadeveon Clowney (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete