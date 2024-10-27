Bengals struggle to run the ball in a 37-17 loss to the Eagles

Cincinnati had just 58 yards on the ground on a 37-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, continuing a season-long problem.

“We ran it well after the first game, ran it well for a couple weeks in a row there," Burrow said. “The last couple of weeks haven’t been good enough.”

The Bengals (3-5) were trying to reach .500 after posting consecutive road wins against the New York Giants and Cleveland. They rushed for 121 yards and two TDs in their 17-7 win against New York, but they had just 59 yards on the ground in last weekend's 21-14 win at the Browns.

It was more of the same against Philly.

Chase Brown led Cincinnati with 32 yards on 12 carries, including a tying 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Burrow had 15 yards on the ground, and Zack Moss finished with 11 on five attempts.

“It’s not like I called a lot of runs in the first half because we were moving the ball really well the way that we were attacking them,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “We threw the ball well. Sometimes when you’re not making a lot of damage there, you just keep the ball in the air.”

While Cincinnati struggled to run the ball, Philadelphia finished with 161 yards on the ground. Saquon Barkley had 108 yards on 22 carries, and quarterback Jalen Hurts had 37 yards and three TDs on 10 attempts.

Burrow had the passing game going early.

He completed his first eight passes on an opening 70-yard drive. He found Ja’Marr Chase for a 2-yard TD that made it 7-0 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.

Cincinnati was without top receiver Tee Higgins, who was sidelined by a quad injury.

“Whenever you don’t have some of your best players it always makes it tough," Burrow said. "We go out there with the guys we have. That’s the NFL. You’re expected to go out and play well.”

A key fourth-down play at the end of the third quarter swung the momentum toward the Eagles.

On fourth-and-1 from their own 39-yard line, the Bengals decided to throw the ball. Burrow found Chase in the flat, and the star receiver was tackled by rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean for a 2-yard loss.

“Guy made a good play," Burrow said. "We didn’t get the fourth down, they kick the field goal and we’re down 10. Then I throw the pick. At that point, it was an uphill battle.”

When it comes to the rushing game, Bengals center Ted Karras said the team needs to do a better job of executing its assignments.

“It creates more confidence to call more,” he said. "It’s kind of a volume thing. Overall, we need get a head on a hat and get the ball downhill. I’m going to check the tape. We need to get that rolling.”

In a 41-38 overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct. 6, the Bengals led by 10 points on three occasions in the second half but were unable to consistently run the ball to protect those leads.

“When you play good (pass) rushers like we have the past couple weeks, you have to keep them off balance and be able to run the ball,” Burrow said. "If you don’t, play-action isn’t going to be as good and you’re going have to drop back and make plays. That’s what those teams want. It’s tough.”

The running game will be key for the Bengals as they try to make an unlikely playoff push. They are 0-4 at home so far this season.

“I think 10 wins usually gets you in (the playoffs)," Burrow said. "So we have to win seven out of nine. That’s doable. Any game is winnable. Just got to go do it.”

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP