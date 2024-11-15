Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers

Breaking: Dayton medical equipment manufacturer lays off 86 employees

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) pulls in a pass reception over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday's practice.

Higgins has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury and was out for two games earlier in the season because of a hamstring issue.

Higgins, who is playing this season with a franchise designation, has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Also, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday. Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11 sacks.

