Bennett leads Dayton against UMBC after 20-point game

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)
Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -23.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces UMBC after Javon Bennett scored 20 points in Dayton's 88-48 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.
Dayton went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.
UMBC went 5-12 in America East action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Retrievers shot 48.6% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
