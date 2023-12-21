Bennett scores 19 as Dayton takes down Oakland 91-67

Led by Javon Bennett's 19 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 91-67 on Wednesday night
1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett had 19 points in Dayton's 91-67 win over Oakland on Wednesday night.

Bennett added nine assists for the Flyers (9-2). Koby Brea scored 17 points while finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Kobe Elvis had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.

Trey Townsend finished with 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-7).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

