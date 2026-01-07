Bennett scores 20 in Dayton's 79-72 win against George Washington

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to help Dayton defeat George Washington 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Bennett shot 4 of 20 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Flyers (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Keonte Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Derkack finished with 13 points.