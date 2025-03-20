Bennett scores 30 as Dayton takes down Florida Atlantic 86-79 in NIT

Bennett shot 10 for 16 (8 for 12 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (23-10). Nate Santos shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Enoch Cheeks had 12 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Owls (18-16) were led in scoring by Kaleb Glenn, who finished with 18 points. Tre Carroll added 17 points for Florida Atlantic. Baba also put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Dayton led 44-38 at halftime, with Cheeks racking up nine points. Bennett scored 24 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.