Bennett scores in overtime as the Panthers top the Blue Jackets 7-6

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 4:56 into overtime, lifting the Florida Panthers to a wild 7-6 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Bennett and Brad Marchand each had a goal and three assists for Florida, which trailed 4-1 midway through the second period. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, and defenseman Seth Jones had a goal and an assist.
A streaking Bennett got a slick pass from Marchand and beat Elvis Merzlikins on the goaltender's stick side. It was Bennett's seventh goal of the season.
In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
Ross teacher union oks preliminary strike notice move
3
Hamilton suspended officer in October for use of force policy violation
4
Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities through...
5
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas