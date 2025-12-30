Benter's career-high 20 points lead No. 5 Purdue to a 101-60 rout of Kent State

Morgan Safford and Jahari Williamson scored 10 points apiece for the Golden Flashes (10-3). Delrecco Gillespie, who led the nation in rebounding average at 12.6 and led Kent State with a 19.3 points scoring average entering the game, was limited to nine points and four rebounds.

The Boilermakers shot 56% from the field, including 39% (12 of 31) from 3-point range. The Golden Flashes shot 34% overall, and were 7 for 27 from long distance.

Purdue held a 40-28 rebounding edge and a 45-21 advantage in points off the bench. The Boilermakers committed just eight turnovers compared to 15 for Kent State.

Purdue led by as many as 48 points at 94-46 with 6:03 left before going deeper into its bench.

Loyer scored 12 points and Kaufman-Renn had 11 points in the first half as the Boilermakers led 51-27 at halftime.

Gillespie picked up three fouls in the first half and was limited to three points and two rebounds in the first half.

Purdue shot 59% in the opening half while limiting Kent State to 33% shooting.

Up next

Kent State: Hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Purdue: At Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

