Berrios scheduled to start for Twins at Indians

news | 44 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians host the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins (20-11, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-12, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (2-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Indians: Mike Clevinger (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland batted .250 as a team last year and hit 223 total home runs.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Indians: None listed.

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

