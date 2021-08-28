dayton-daily-news logo
Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.

Berry tied it at 2 in the 81st minute when goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer failed to wrap it up and punched a short tap in off the ricochet.

In the 83rd minute, Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla attempted to clear Vermeer's save, but deflected the ball off Berry's thigh and into the net.

Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring for Columbus in the 45th minute. Ronald Matarrita tied it in first-half stoppage time, and Isaac Atanga have Cincinnati the lead in the 74th.

