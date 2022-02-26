Berry's quick goal sparks Columbus past Vancouver in opener

Derrick Etienne Jr. added a goal in the 25th minute for a 2-0 lead and Luis Díaz and Lucas Zelarayán scored two minutes apart late in the game to cap the scoring.

Yaw Yeboah had an assist in his first game with the Crew. He was also responsible for Vancouver's Jake Nerwinski receiving a second yellow card when he tripped Yeboah in the 53rd minute.