Betty Brown Jagnow dies, published Youngstown Vindicator

Jagnow, of Canfield in suburban Youngstown, was just 18 when she started at the newspaper as a clerk. She took over publishing duties in 1981 after her husband, then publisher William Brown, died. Jagnow, who later married Vindicator managing editor Paul Jagnow, also served as president of WFMJ-TV.

"She came into the newspaper industry at a time when mostly men were in the field," Robert McFerren, the paper's former graphic designer, told the Warren Tribune-Chronicle. "She worked hard and rose through the ranks. She was a great example of a leader and was great to work with."