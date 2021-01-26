BG, Kent State meet in conference play

KEY FACILITATOR: Turner has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kent State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-4 when fewer than four Golden Flashes players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Kent State has 46 assists on 89 field goals (51.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.

