BG looks to extend streak vs Miami

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Falcons are 5-0 when recording at least 15 offensive rebounds and 9-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The RedHawks are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 4-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Miami and Bowling Green are ranked at the top of the MAC when it comes to ball security. The RedHawks are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.9 percent of their possessions this year, while the Falcons are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 14.3 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com