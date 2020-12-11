X

BG puts streak on line vs Wright State

Bowling Green looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Wright State

Wright State (1-1) vs. Bowling Green (4-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Wright State. Wright State won easily 71-47 over Miami last week. Bowling Green is coming off an 86-78 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green's Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 57 percent of all Falcons points this season.TERRIFIC TREY: Trey Calvin has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 91.7 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked second among MAC teams with an average of 87 points per game.

