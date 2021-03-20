BG, Stetson meet in CBI first round

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green's Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Rob Perry has connected on 37.1 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 14-5 when they exceed 67 points. The Hatters are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.