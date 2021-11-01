Biden backs Ohio Rep. Allison Russo in race for US House

“The daughter of a union carpenter and a spouse of a combat veteran, Allison Russo knows who built America: working people and the middle class,” he said in a statement. “She’s the kind of leader we need as we build back an economy that creates good-paying jobs, delivers more affordable health care, and puts middle-class families first.”

When Trump endorsed Carey before the August primary, he said: "Numerous candidates in the Great State of Ohio, running in Congressional District 15, are saying that I am supporting them, when in actuality, I don’t know them, and don’t even know who they are. But I do know who Mike Carey is — I know a lot about him, and it is all good.”

Both endorsements could resonate with voters in the state. Trump twice carried Ohio by more than 8 percentage points, besting Biden last year with a record-setting 3.1 million votes to 2.68 million.

Democrat Barack Obama — with whom Biden served as vice president — also twice won the state. The 2.94 million votes he received in 2008 set the previous record.