Biden's Title IX rule blocked by judge in 6 additional states

The ruling Monday in Kentucky was applauded by the state’s GOP attorney general, Russell Coleman, who said the regulation would undermine equal opportunities for women.

“The judge’s order makes clear that the U.S. Department of Education’s attempt to redefine ‘sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ is unlawful and beyond the agency’s regulatory authority,” Coleman said in a statement.

The two cases are among at least seven backed by more than 20 Republican-led states fighting President Joe Biden’s rule. Set to take hold in August, the policy expands Title IX civil rights protections to LGBTQ+ students, expands the definition of sexual harassment at schools and colleges, and adds safeguards for victims.

In another lawsuit, the Education Department on Friday asked a federal judge in Missouri to deny a request for a preliminary injunction against the new rule. The lawsuit was filed last month by the Republican attorneys general from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The department said enjoining the rule "would substantially harm the federal government’s interest in preventing discrimination in federally funded educational programs and activities.”

___

Associated Press writer Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP