Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (3-1) vs. Cleveland Indians (1-3)
Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, .00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland batted .228 as a team last year and hit 59 total home runs.
The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .244 as a team.
INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).
Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).
