X

Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

news | 25 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Indians

Kansas City Royals (3-1) vs. Cleveland Indians (1-3)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, .00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland batted .228 as a team last year and hit 59 total home runs.

The Royals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Kansas City averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .244 as a team.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.