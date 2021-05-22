dayton-daily-news logo
Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Minnesota

news | 40 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will send Shane Bieber to the mound Saturday and the Twins plan to give Kenta Maeda the start

Minnesota Twins (16-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-19, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -175, Twins +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Indians are 15-9 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is slugging .383 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .587 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Twins are 8-10 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has hit 60 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 10-0. Randy Dobnak earned his first victory and Rob Refsnyder went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Triston McKenzie took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 22 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Cruz leads the Twins with 10 home runs and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

