Bieber expected to start for Cleveland at Minnesota

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season, batting .250 as a team.

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (leg), Jake Odorizzi: (back).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.