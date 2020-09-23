Bieber scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Chicago

The White Sox are 25-13 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.61. Dallas Keuchel leads the team with a 2.04 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 extra base hits and is batting .289.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 74 hits and has 56 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.