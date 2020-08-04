Bieber scheduled to start for Cleveland at Cincinnati

The Reds went 41-40 on their home field in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 227 home runs as a team.

The Indians went 44-37 away from home in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Joey Votto: (undisclosed).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.