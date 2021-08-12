Bieber to throw off mound for first time since injury

“Both are continuing to progress,” Antonetti said. “Aaron’s ahead of where Shane is at this point in his progression.”

Rookie right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his shoulder Wednesday against Oakland, was placed on the 10-day injured list. Antonetti said Sandlin would have an MRI on Thursday Sandlin has become a reliable part of Cleveland’s bullpen, going 1-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 34 appearances.

Outfielder Harold Ramirez wasn’t in Thursday’s lineup after injuring his right knee sliding into second base Wednesday.

First baseman Bobby Bradley could begin baseball activities in a few days. He strained his left knee sliding into home plate Friday and is on the IL.

