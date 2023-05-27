Bieber's solid start, Rosario's 3-run double helps Guardians hold off Cardinals 4-3

Enyel De Los Santos cleaned up a mess left by Stephan in the eighth by getting a double play.

The Guardians then turned to the hard-throwing Clase, who hasn't been himself this season. He gave up a one-out RBI double to Lars Nootbaar before striking out Paul Goldschmidt and Gorman, who took a called third strike, for his MLB-leading 17th save in 22 chances.

Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson hit sacrifice flies for the Cardinals, who are 13-6 since May 7.

Making just his second start this year, Liberatore held the light-hitting Guardians, who entered the series last or near last in every offensive category, to just an infield single by Mike Zunino in the third inning.

However, the left-hander helped ignite Cleveland's big fifth by hitting Andrés Giménez with a pitch leading off. Zunino and Myles Straw hit singles to load the bases.

Steven Kwan's RBI single made it 1-0 before Rosario ripped his double into the left-field corner to give the Guardians some breathing room.

RARE BIRDS

The Cardinals have played just 14 games in Cleveland's Progressive Field. The only ballparks they've visited less are Yankee Stadium (6), Oakland Coliseum (8), Camden Yards (9), Tropicana Field and Rogers Centre (11), Seattle's T-Mobile Park and Minneapolis' Target Field and Metrodome (12).

GOOD EYES

Despite their offensive struggles, the Guardians came in with the fewest strikeouts (351) in the majors. Cleveland is also first in the AL and third in MLB with a 23% swing-and-miss rate. Only Washington (21.7) and Arizona (22.2) are better.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Switch-hitting OF Dylan Carlson (sprained left ankle) took swings from the right side Friday and the club hopes he'll do so from the left and begin running in the next few days. Carlson hurt his ankle when his cleat got caught in the dirt at Fenway Park on May 14. ... RHP Jake Woodford (shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session and could be nearing a rehab assignment.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (strained oblique) will make his third rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. It's possible Civale could be activated and return to the rotation next week. ... The team was planning the next steps for RHP Triston McKenzie (shoulder strain) following his latest rehab appearance on Thursday — four runs, six hits, six strikeouts in 6 1 /3 innings (68 pitches) for Columbus.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.29 ERA) makes his first start in Cleveland against Guardians rookie RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.18).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP