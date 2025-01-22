Big 12 is bringing its football media days back to Texas after a quick trip to Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosted the event last year.

“Texas is the backyard of the Big 12 Conference,” said Scott Draper, the league's chief football and competition officer.

AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys' home stadium in Arlington where the Big 12 plays its championship game each season, was unavailable last summer and again this summer. Work is being done there outside the football season to prepare the venue for hosting World Cup games in 2026.

The Big 12 football media days were held in Frisco in 2017 and 2018. The event was moved to AT&T Stadium in 2019, and after no in-person gathering before the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was there again from 2021-23.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25