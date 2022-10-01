Big 2nd quarter carries Toledo past Central Michigan, 38-17

After the Chippewas converted a 42-yard Marshall Meeder field goal to take a 3-0 lead five minutes into the game, the Rockets blew the game open with touchdowns less than two minutes apart to start the second quarter and added two more before halftime to take a 31-3 lead.

Finn lobbed a short pass to Jamal Turner on second-and-goal from the 1 on the first play of the second quarter, and after the Rockets stripped Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson at his own 7, Micah Kelly scored from the 2 to make it 17-3.