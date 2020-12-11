Big East play starts for Xavier, Providence

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has relied heavily on its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 70 percent of all Musketeers points over the team's last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: David Duke has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.