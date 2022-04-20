Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

The conference announced Wednesday that the women's tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024 and the men's tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will host the men’s basketball tournament in 2023 as a makeup for 2021 when the event was shifted to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As part of the Big Ten's effort to rotate host sites around its 11-state footprint, Minneapolis will become the fifth city to host the men's tournament. Washington (2017) and New York (2018) were recent hosts, with Chicago and Indianapolis the most frequent host sites.