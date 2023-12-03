Big Ten power Ohio State plays rising SEC team Missouri in 88th Cotton Bowl

Ohio State will play Missouri is the 88th Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

Ohio State (11-1, Big Ten) vs. Missouri (10-2, SEC), Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: WR Marvin Harrison, 1,211 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns, 18.1 yards per catch.

Missouri: QB Brady Cook, 3,189 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were undefeated before a 30-24 loss in the regular-season finale Nov. 25 to Michigan, the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State is in its 11th consecutive New Year's Six bowl game.

Missouri: The Tigers have their first 10-win season since 2014, the last time they went to a NY6 game. This is their first winning season in five years, including bowl losses the last two years for 6-7 marks.

LAST TIME

Ohio State 35, Missouri 14 (Sept. 19, 1998).

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: Third appearance in the Cotton Bowl, program's 56th bowl game.

Missouri: Fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, 36th bowl game in school history.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
2
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
3
New Whole Foods Market may come to West Chester
4
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
5
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top