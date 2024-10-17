Big Ten slate features Nebraska-Indiana showdown plus rare Top 25 matchup at Illinois

Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at No. 16 Indiana (6-0, 3-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Indiana hasn't trailed in a game all season on its way to posting its first 6-0 start since its Rose Bowl season of 1967. Nebraska's 5-1 start is its best since 2016, the last season the Cornhuskers made a bowl game. Nebraska's only loss came in overtime against No. 22 Illinois.

Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke has thrown 14 touchdown passes with only two interceptions, and he leads all Football Bowl Subdivision players in passer rating. Indiana will need a potent passing attack to win this one, as Nebraska is the lone FBS team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown run all season.

Both teams had an off week to prepare. Indiana is a 6 ½-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

The undercard

No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1) at No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Illinois has two AP Top 25 wins in a single season (over Kansas and Nebraska) for the first time since 2007, when the Illini beat three AP ranked teams.

This marks the first time two Top 25 teams have faced off at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium since a 10th-ranked Michigan team beat the 19th-ranked Illini 35-31 on Sept. 23, 2000.

Michigan has won its last six meetings with Illinois, which hasn’t beaten the Wolverines since a 38-13 triumph in 2009. Michigan is a 3-point favorite this time.

Impact players

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was named the Davey O'Brien national quarterback of the week for the second-ranked Ducks after throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns and also delivering a 27-yard touchdown run in the 32-31 triumph over Ohio State, then ranked third.

Iowa DT Aaron Graves recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles in a 40-16 victory over Washington. His five sacks this season put him in a five-way tie for the Big Ten lead.

Minnesota's Koi Perich was named the Jim Thorpe Award national defensive back of the week after intercepting two passes in a 21-17 victory at UCLA. Perich, a freshman, has made game-clinching interceptions each of the last two weeks.

Penn State TE Tyler Warren caught 17 passes for 224 yards in a 33-30 overtime victory at Southern California. His 17 receptions tied an FBS single-game record for a tight end. New Mexico's Emilio Valley did it in 1967 and Northwestern's Jon Harvey matched the feat in 1982.

Inside the numbers

This is the first time in school history that Indiana has scored at least 40 points in five straight games. … In his first college start last week, Purdue’s Ryan Browne became the third Boilermakers quarterback in the last 55 years to throw for at least 200 yards and rush for over 100 yards in the same game. … Maryland’s Tai Felton is the first Big Ten player to have at least 55 catches in his team’s first six games since Purdue’s Dorien Bryant had 58 in 2005. … UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger has 41 solo tackles to rank second among all FBS players, behind Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac (47). … Nebraska has a plus-6 turnover margin that puts the Huskers in a tie for 16th among all FBS teams. Last year, Nebraska’s turnover margin of minus-17 ranked second-to-last.

Now don’t get upset

Indiana’s fast start already includes two road wins over UCLA and Northwestern, but Saturday’s home game with Nebraska arguably will be the toughest test the Hoosiers have faced this season. This looks like a down-to-the-wire game that could be decided by a late field goal. The 6 ½-point spread seems a bit large.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP