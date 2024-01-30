Big Ten won't expand conference basketball schedules and plans 15-team tournament for next year

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the 15-team tournament would maintain the event’s current five-day schedule. The new format also will have the top four seeds earning a double bye and the fifth through ninth seeds earning a single bye.

Big Ten officials said the conference regular-season schedules were remaining at 20 for the men and 18 for the women in part to allow for non-conference scheduling flexibility and to remain consistent with the schedule formats of peer conferences. The league plans to consider competitive balance, geography and traditional rivalries in determining which opponents a team will face twice in a season.

