X

Bile lifts Georgetown past Xavier 72-66

news | 1 hour ago
Chudier Bile had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown to a 72-66 win over Xavier on Tuesday night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chudier Bile had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown to a 72-66 win over Xavier on Tuesday night.

Jamorko Pickett had 18 points and seven rebounds for Georgetown (9-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Qudus Wahab added 13 points and Jahvon Blair had 12 points.

KyKy Tandy had 14 points for the Musketeers (13-6, 6-6). Zach Freemantle added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Colby Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.