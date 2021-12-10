Bill legalizing sports betting in Ohio heads to governor

The bipartisan bill creates three types of licenses to be overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, with a start date no later than Jan. 1, 2023. The measure approved by the House and Senate Wednesday would create licenses governing mobile wagering, gambling in bricks-and-mortar operations run by casinos and racinos and by professional sport teams and events, and bars and restaurants with gaming kiosks.

The Ohio measure is the result of negotiations that began after the U.S. Supreme Court said in 2018 that states can approve sports betting.